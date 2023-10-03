Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen

Last night, October 2nd 2023, MAESTRO had its New York Premiere at historic David Geffen Hall as the New York Film Festival's Spotlight Gala.

In attendance were producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-writer Josh Singer. Leonard Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alex, and Nina Bernstein, were also in attendance.

Bradley Cooper and the stars of the film were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Maestro will be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a Netflix debut on December 20.

Several crafts talent also celebrated the film, including cinematographer Matthew Libatique, makeup artist Kazu Hiro, production designer Kevin Thompson, costume designer Mark Bridges, production sound mixer Steve Morrow, and conducting consultant Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Adam Crane, New York Philharmonic's Vice President of External Affairs, introduced the film.