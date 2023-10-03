Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen

Maestro will be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a Netflix debut on December 20.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Last night, October 2nd 2023, MAESTRO had its New York Premiere at historic David Geffen Hall as the New York Film Festival's Spotlight Gala.

In attendance were producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-writer Josh Singer. Leonard Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alex, and Nina Bernstein, were also in attendance.

Bradley Cooper and the stars of the film were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Several crafts talent also celebrated the film, including cinematographer Matthew Libatique, makeup artist Kazu Hiro, production designer Kevin Thompson, costume designer Mark Bridges, production sound mixer Steve Morrow, and conducting consultant Yannick Nézet-Séguin. 

Adam Crane, New York Philharmonic's Vice President of External Affairs, introduced the film.

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

The film stars Carey Mulligan, Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Jamie Bernstein (L) speaks on stage during Maestro New York Film Festival Premiere

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Creators Fred Berner, Lesli Klainberg, Amy Durning, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Kazu Hiro, Kevin Thompson, Mark Bridges, Nina Bernstein Simmons, Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Morrow and Josh Singer

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Creators Fred Berner, Lesli Klainberg, Amy Durning, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Kazu Hiro, Kevin Thompson, Mark Bridges, Nina Bernstein Simmons, Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Morrow and Josh Singer

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Fred Berner

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Josh Singer

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Pierre Tourville

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Kazu Hiro

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Nina Bernstein Simmons, Alexander Bernstein and Jamie Bernstein

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Kevin Thompson

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Mark Bridges

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Shayna Markowitz (R)

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Shayna Markowitz

Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen
Steven Morrow



