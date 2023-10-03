Photos: Inside the MAESTRO Premiere at the New York Film Festival Spotlight Gala at David Geffen

Maestro will be released in theaters on November 22 ahead of a Netflix debut on December 20.
Last night, October 2nd 2023, MAESTRO had its New York Premiere at historic David Geffen Hall as the New York Film Festival's Spotlight Gala.
In attendance were producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning, and co-writer Josh Singer. Leonard Bernstein's children, Jamie, Alex, and Nina Bernstein, were also in attendance.
Bradley Cooper and the stars of the film were not in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Several crafts talent also celebrated the film, including cinematographer Matthew Libatique, makeup artist Kazu Hiro, production designer Kevin Thompson, costume designer Mark Bridges, production sound mixer Steve Morrow, and conducting consultant Yannick Nézet-Séguin.
Adam Crane, New York Philharmonic's Vice President of External Affairs, introduced the film.
Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.
The film stars Carey Mulligan, Cooper, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Josh Hamilton, Scott Ellis, Gideon Glick, Sam Nivola, Alexa Swinton, and Miriam Shor.
Jamie Bernstein (L) speaks on stage during Maestro New York Film Festival Premiere
Creators Fred Berner, Lesli Klainberg, Amy Durning, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Kazu Hiro, Kevin Thompson, Mark Bridges, Nina Bernstein Simmons, Jamie Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Morrow and Josh Singer
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner and Amy Durning
Yannick Nézet-Séguin and Pierre Tourville
Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Kazu Hiro
Nina Bernstein Simmons, Alexander Bernstein and Jamie Bernstein
Shayna Markowitz (R)
Shayna Markowitz
Steven Morrow
