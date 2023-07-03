Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London

The hit, epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer is based on Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

Last night at Regent Street Cinema in London Apple TV+ held the global premiere event for “Foundation" Season 2.

The hit, epic saga from storyteller David S. Goyer and based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Starring an acclaimed ensemble cast led by Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, the 10-episode second season of “Foundation” will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 15. The Apple Original drama is produced for Apple TV+ by Skydance Television.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” Season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.

The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire.

The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Lee Pace

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Lee Pace

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Dimitri Leonidas, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Isabella Laughland, Cassian Bilton, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, David S. Goyer, Judi Shekoni, Lou Llobell, Dino Fetscher, Eva Bradley-Williams, Leah Harvey, Emily Stott, Callina Liang and Robyn Asimov

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Lou Llobell

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Common

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Eva Bradley-Williams, Callina Liang, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Leah Harvey and Emily Stott

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Callina Liang

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Ella-Rae Smith

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Dimitri Leonidas

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Leah Harvey

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
James Lance

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Brucella Newman-Persaud

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
DICHEN LACHMAN

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Maximilian Osinski

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Sandra Yi Sencindiver

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
David S. Goyer

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
David S. Goyer and Marina Black Goyer

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Isabella Laughland

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Sandra Guldberg Kampp

Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
Laura Birn

Photo credit: Dave Benett 



