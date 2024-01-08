Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More

The star-studded affair, which kicked off Golden Globes weekend, took place at the Chateau Marmont.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, along with W’s Editor-at-Large, Lynn Hirschberg, hosted the publication’s annual Best Performances Party Friday night.

The star-studded affair, which kicked off Golden Globes weekend, took place at the Chateau Marmont and was a celebration of the magazine’s Best Performances Issue.

Partygoers for the must attend event among Hollywood’s A-listers included 2024 Best Performance cover stars Margot Robbie, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Nicolas Cage, and Colman Domingo, as well as W Best Performances portfolio feature stars Taraji P. Henson, Julia Garner, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, and Franz Rogowski. The evening was presented by Christian Louboutin.

Additional guests of the evening include: Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Willem Dafoe, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Scott, Niecy Nash-Betts, Danielle Brooks, Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell, Quinta Brunson, Taylour Paige, Jurnee Smollett, A.V. Rockwell, Celine Song, Todd Haynes, Benny Safdie, Addison Rae, Theo James, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello, Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller, Natasha Lyonne, James Marsden, Janicza Bravo, Emma Seligman, Molly Gordon, Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Rachel Sennott, Storm Reid, J. Smith-Cameron, Kathryn Hahn, Hannah Einbinder, Ruth E. Carter, Christian Louboutin, Derek Blasberg, Lisa Love, Laura Love, Sally Singer, Nicolas Ghesquière, Charlotte Lawrence, Storm Reid, Route Founder and CEO, Evan Walker, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, Zerina Akers, Lionel Boyce, Joseph Lee, Laura Harrier, Shameik Moore, Nick Kroll, Tallulah Willis, Ludwig Göransson, Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane, Gus Wenner, Chiké Okonkwo, Pom Klementieff, Aurora James, Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch, Chris Black and Jason Stewart, Jeffrey and Glenne Azoff, among others.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails crafted by Casamigos Tequila and danced to a set by DJ Ross One. 

Check out the photos here:

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Jason Stewart

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
A.V. Rockwell and Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Brit Marling

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Willem Dafoe

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Niecy Nash

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Highdee Kuan

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Brit Marling

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Abby Elliott

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Julia Garner

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Addison Rae

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Emma Stone

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Lionel Boyce

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Cailee Spaeny

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Elisa Sednaoui

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Alex Israel

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Laura Love

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Nathalie Love

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Andrew Scott

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Aurora James

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Quinta Brunson

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Evan Walker

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Laura Harrier and Chiké Okonkwo

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Molly Gordon

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Margot Robbie

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Kathryn Hahn

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Willem Dafoe

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Barry Keoghan

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Niecy Nash-Betts

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Emma Stone

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Quinta Brunson

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
James Marsden

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Laura Harrier

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Janicza Bravo

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Christian Louboutin

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Jeremy O. Harris

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Shameik Moore

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Danielle Brooks and Natasha Lyonne

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Nick Kroll

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
W Magazine Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Cailee Spaeny

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Nicolas Cage

Photos: Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party With Danielle Brooks, Emma Stone & More
Julia Garner and Hannah Einbinder

Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine



