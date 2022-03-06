Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Look at The Cast of Netflix's THE BUBBLE

The comedy is set to debut on April 1st.

Mar. 6, 2022  

The cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy The Bubble met for a photo call yesterday at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. The film is set to debut on April 1st. It is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses that are stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while they attempt to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The film, directed by Judd Apatow, features a cast of Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis. Watch the new trailer now! Add the film to your Netflix list here to get notifications when it is released.

Check out the pics from the photo call below!

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Getty Images and Netflix

Judd Apatow

Karen Gillan and Judd Apatow

Samson Kayo, Maria Bakalova, and Harry Trevaldwyn

Leslie Mann

Karen Gillan

Samson Kayo, Maria Bakalova, and Harry Trevaldwyn

The cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy, The Bubble.

The cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy, The Bubble.

Karen Gillan and Judd Apatow

Iris Apatow

Samson Kayo

Harry Trevaldwyn

Harry Trevaldwyn

Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, and Leslie Mann

Samson Kayo, Judd Apatow, and Harry Trevaldwyn

Iris Apatow, Karen Gillan, Leslie Mann, and Maria Bakalova

Iris Apatow

Maria Bakalova

Samson Kayo



