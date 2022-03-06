Photos: Inside Look at The Cast of Netflix's THE BUBBLE

The cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy The Bubble met for a photo call yesterday at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills. The film is set to debut on April 1st. It is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses that are stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while they attempt to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The film, directed by Judd Apatow, features a cast of Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis. Watch the new trailer now! Add the film to your Netflix list here to get notifications when it is released.

Check out the pics from the photo call below!

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Getty Images and Netflix