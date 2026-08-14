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Photos: HONEST RENOVATIONS Season 4 to Stream Free on The Roku Channel

The lifestyle series follows the duo as they redesign homes for families facing everyday struggles.

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Photos: HONEST RENOVATIONS Season 4 to Stream Free on The Roku Channel

The fourth season of HONEST RENOVATIONS is now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. The three-episode season stars and is executive produced by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis, who continue their work transforming homes for families whose living spaces no longer serve their needs.

Photos: HONEST RENOVATIONS Season 4 to Stream Free on The Roku Channel Image

Photos: HONEST RENOVATIONS Season 4 to Stream Free on The Roku Channel Image

Raising a family is hard—your home shouldn't make it harder. Best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are on a mission to fix that, transforming houses that have stopped working for the families living inside of them. Together, they dig into each family's biggest struggles, dream up smart, problem-solving design solutions, and turn them into reality. The result: homes that are both beautiful and actually built for real life.

Show Details

Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, Lucilla D'Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jordana Starr, Michael Matsumoto and Mark Bracero

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 3 Arts Entertainment, MGM Television, Summit House Entertainment, and Rahmath Productions

The season is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment, MGM Television, Summit House Entertainment, and Rahmath Productions, with Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, Lucilla D'Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jordana Starr, Michael Matsumoto, and Mark Bracero serving as additional executive producers. HONEST RENOVATIONS is available to stream at no cost on Roku devices and TVs, TheRokuChannel.com, the Roku Mobile app, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, with no subscription required.

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