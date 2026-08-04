HONEST RENOVATIONS Season 4 Trailer to Feature Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis

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A trailer has been released for the fourth season of HONEST RENOVATIONS, the home renovation series featuring Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis. The new footage offers a first look at what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

Show Details

Starring and Executive Produced by: Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis

Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis, Dunia McNeily, Oly Obst, Lucilla D'Agostino, Barry Poznick, Jordana Starr, Michael Matsumoto and Mark Bracero

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 3 Arts Entertainment, MGM Television, Summit House Entertainment, and Rahmath Productions

Raising a family is hard—your home shouldn't make it harder. Best friends Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis are on a mission to fix that, transforming houses that have stopped working for the families living inside of them. Together, they dig into each family's biggest struggles, dream up smart, problem-solving design solutions, and turn them into reality. The result: homes that are both beautiful and actually built for real life.

The Roku Channel can be streamed for free on Roku devices and TVs, as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com, through the Roku Mobile app, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. No subscription is required.

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