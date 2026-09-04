Photos: HERBERT WEST: REANIMATOR Wraps Filming With Joseph Morgan, Katie Cassidy

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Principal photography has wrapped on HERBERT WEST: REANIMATOR, a contemporary reimagining of H.P. Lovecraft's classic horror story, starring Joseph Morgan (The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, Brave New World, Halo, Titans) and Katie Cassidy (Speed Demon, Accused: The Karen Read Story).

Photo Credit: Woodlake Entertainment, shot by Matt Lief Anderson.



































Directed by Michael Grossman from a screenplay by Jade Sandberg Wallis, the film brings Lovecraft's infamous scientist into a modern setting, following brilliant, secretive surgeon Herbert West (Morgan), whose obsession with conquering death pushes the boundaries of medicine and morality.

Cassidy stars as Dr. Kate Locke, a pathologist with a troubled past who becomes drawn into West's orbit and his dangerous experiments with a serum capable of reanimating dead tissue.

The project was announced earlier in July, when Morgan and Cassidy were revealed as the leads. Morgan takes on the iconic role of Herbert West, famously portrayed by Jeffrey Combs in Stuart Gordon's 1985 cult classic Re-Animator, while Cassidy plays the complex co-lead character of Dr. Kate Locke.

The film was shot in Alton, Illinois, with Woodlake Entertainment fully producing and financing the project, led by producer Jeff Lewis. Morgan and Cassidy also serve as executive producers alongside Jeff Lewis, John Simmons, Roger Lewis, Keith Previte and David Trotti.

'We just wrapped principal photography on 'Herbert West: Reanimator.' The film is a stunning contemporary interpretation of the classic H. P. Lovecraft story. An amazing cast led by Joseph Morgan and Katie Cassidy, along with some of the most talented filmmakers I have ever worked with. Everyone came together to help bring this to life and we can't wait to share it with the world.' — Michael Grossman, Director

'Shooting Herbert West: Reanimator was, without a doubt, the most rewarding experience of my career to date. Collaborating with the entire team behind the film was an absolute thrill as every day became an exploration into this emotionally complex man and the morally questionable world he inhabits.' — Joseph Morgan, Herbert West

'I was beyond excited to take on the role of Dr. Kate Locke. She's the new pathologist at Alton General. Her backstory is very intriguing and darker than one would expect. She is smart and fearless, willing to do whatever it takes to prove her work is greater than anything God can create.' — Katie Cassidy, Dr. Kate Locke

The story follows West's lifelong obsession with reanimation, rooted in a traumatic childhood experience involving his parents. Thirty years later, the brilliant surgeon continues his pursuit of defeating death, drawing Kate Locke into his secret experiments after revealing his ability to reanimate severed tissue. Their work ultimately forces them to confront the consequences of pushing beyond the boundaries of life and death.

Morgan and Cassidy have both spoken about their enthusiasm for taking on the project and its new interpretation of the iconic material. The film marks the latest screen incarnation of Lovecraft's 'Herbert West' — in Herbert West: Reanimator — the serialized story that introduced the brilliant but obsessive physician and his attempts to defeat death. The new feature places the character in a contemporary setting while expanding the story around West and Kate Locke.

'This movie will force you to examine what you believe is wrong or right, what is justified and what is excessive. It will have you questioning where you would draw the line.' — Joseph Morgan, Herbert West

'This film is character driven with a horror element to it that will really keep you on the edge of your seat. Also, there is a great cliff hanger at the end, so I think it's safe to say this won't be the last.' — Katie Cassidy, Dr. Kate Locke

With filming completed, Herbert West: Reanimator now moves into post-production. Further details regarding the film's release are expected to be announced at a later date, with a planned 2027 release.



Photo Credit: Woodlake Entertainment, shot by Matt Lief Anderson.

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