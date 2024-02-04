Photos: Go Inside the LOLA Premiere with Nicola Peltz Beckham and Casamigos

On Saturday, February 4th, at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel, Casamigos celebrated with Nicola Peltz Beckham at the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola.

Check out photos from the event below!

The cast, including Virginia Madsen, as well as guests including Elon Musk, Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Selena Gomez, Adrien Brody, Melanie Lynsky, Jason Ritter, Georgina Chapman, Brittany Porter, Richie Merritt, Stephanie Erb and more attendees enjoyed a post screening soiree while sipping on Casamigos cocktails. 

Casamigos was the exclusive featured spirit of the after party and served 2 specialty cocktails: Spicy Jalapeño Margaritas and Raspberry Pineapple Margaritas. 

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez

Nelson Peltz, Elon Musk, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Will Peltz

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham



