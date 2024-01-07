Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

The 2024 ASTRA FILM AWARDS were live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel and internationally broadcast in 247 countries and territories via ABS-CBN.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

The stars came out in force with a twist of a corkscrew last night at the historic Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles with the 2024 edition of the HOLLYWOOD CREATIVE ALLIANCE ASTRA FILM AWARDS, sponsored by Sommsation Wines, who provided sommelier-curated wine tastings and wine pairings with dinner, and gifted winners and honorees with selected wines and accessories in a luxe bamboo gift box. 

Check out photos from the event below!

Hosted by comedian Rick Glassman, the HCA bestowed eight Honorary Awards to attending celebrities including: Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God, It’s Me Margaret?, HCA Star on the Rise Award); Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, HCA Artisan Achievement Award); Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple, HCA Breakthrough Performance Award); Glenn Howerton (Blackberry, HCA Game Changer Award); J.A. Bayona (Netflix, HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award; Jeffrey Wright  (American Fiction, HCA Acting Achievement Award); Chad Stahelski & Stunt Team (John Wick: Chapter Four, HCA Spotlight Award); and Willem Dafoe (Poor Things, HCA Excellence in Artistry Award).  

Presenters included Aba Arthur (The Color Purple), Aml Ameen (Rustin), Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place: Day One), Calah Lane (Wonka), Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening), Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4), Jenna Davis (M3GAN), Josh Peck (Oppenheimer), Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret), Layla Mohammadi (The Persian Version), Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone), Nicole Sakura (Suzume), Niousha Noor(The Persian Version), Peter Facinelli (Twilight/Nurse Jackie), Shamier Anderson (John Wick), Tia Carrere (Lilo & Stitch), Tom Payne (Imaginary), Troy Kotsur (CODA), and Violet McGraw (M3GAN)

Other celebrity guests included Adele Lim (Joy Ride), Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple), Cord Jefferson(American Fiction), Deon Taylor (Fatale, Black and Blue), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Greta Gerwig  (Barbie), and Hailee Steinfeld (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Barbie” took home the most awards of the evening with eight wins including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song, Best Production Design, Best Publicity Campaign, and Best Casting.  Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer” scored four wins, Best Director, Best Score, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” and Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” each received three wins with “John Wick: Chapter 4” receiving Best Action Feature, Best Editing, and Best Stunts while “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” won Best Animated Feature, Best Voice-Over Performance, and Best Visual Effects.  

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines
Crystal Langley and Jeffrey Wright

Crystal Langley and Jeffrey Wright
Crystal Langley and Greta Gerwig

Crystal Langley and Greta Gerwig

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

Mark Ronson
Mark Ronson

Kelly Fremon Craig and Abby Ryder Fortson
Kelly Fremon Craig and Abby Ryder Fortson

Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright

J. A. Bayona
J. A. Bayona

Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld

Greta Gerwig
Greta Gerwig

Cord Jefferson
Cord Jefferson

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe

Troy Kotsur
Troy Kotsur

Tia Carrere
Tia Carrere

Photos: Go Inside the Astra Awards, Sponsored By Sommsation Wines

Jenna Davies
Jenna Davies

Hiroyuki Sanada
Hiroyuki Sanada

Glenn Howerton
Glenn Howerton

Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano
Glenn Howerton and Jill Latiano

Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks
Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Aml Ameen
Aml Ameen

Aba Arthur
Aba Arthur

Aba Arthur and Fantasia Barrino
Aba Arthur and Fantasia Barrino



