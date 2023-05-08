Photos: Go Inside the AMERICAN BORN CHINESE New York Premiere

American Born Chinese debuts with all episodes on May 24 on Disney+.

This evening, the stars and creative team of the upcoming Disney+ Original series "American Born Chinese" celebrated the premiere at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

"American Born Chinese," based on the award-winning graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, from Disney Branded Television and produced by 20th Television, debuts with all episodes on May 24 on Disney+.

Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan joined fellow castmates Ben Wang, International Emmy(R) Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor on the red carpet.

Also in attendance were members of the series' creative team including Executive Producer Melvin Mar, Executive Producer and author of the graphic novel Gene Luen Yang. Famed fashion designer, Phillip Lim, who consulted on the series, also stepped out.

The screening was followed by a cast Q&A moderated by ABC News' Juju Chang.

About "American Born Chinese"

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, "American Born Chinese" chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy® Award winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Ben Wang ("Chang Can Dunk"), International Emmy(R) Award Nominee Yeo Yann Yann ("Wet Season"), Chin Han ("Mortal Kombat"), Daniel Wu ("Reminiscence"), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor ("Just Add Magic").

Introducing audiences to a pantheon of iconic Chinese mythical characters, are guest stars Academy® Award nominee Stephanie Hsu as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones; Ronny Chieng as unconventional monk, Ji Gong; Jimmy O. Yang as Dragon King, Ao Guang; James Hong as Jade Emperor; Leonard Wu as Niu Mowang/Bull Demon; and Poppy Liu as Princess Iron Fan. The series also welcomes Lisa Lu as soon-to-be retired acupuncturist Ni Yang and Rosalie Chiang as student activist Suzy Nakamura.

Emmy® Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers," "Central Park") serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Short Term 12") is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level"), Erin O'Malley ("Doogie Kamealoha, M.D."), Asher Goldstein ("Short Term 12," "Just Mercy") and Gene Luen Yang.



