Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York

The film is coming to Netflix on June 23, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Tonight, Netflix celebrated the World Premiere of THE PERFECT FIND at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

Director Numa Perrier was in attendance, joined by stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, Shayna McHayle (aka Junglepussy), Godfrey, T.S. Madison, Erica J. Green, Lina Green, India Bradley, and Stephanie Matsuba.

Producers Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver, and Glendon Palmer also joined, in addition to Executive Producers Stuart Ford, Holly Shakoor Fleischer, and Leigh Davenport.

Also in attendance were Tia Williams (author of the novel on which the film is based),  Adrian Holmes, Ashley Aufderheide, Ashley Fisher, Ayman Chaudhary, Caroline Chikezie, Chelsea Peretti, Jordan Peele, Ryan Destiny, Salma Rafaf, and several influencers and celebrity guests.

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
La La Anthony

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Keith Powers

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Gabrielle Union

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Numa Perrier

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
T.S. Madison and Gabrielle Union

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Aisha Hinds

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
La La Anthony

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Ashley Aufderheide

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Ashley Aufderheide

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Junglepussy

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Keith Powers

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
D.B. Woodside

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Ayman Chaudhary

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Gabrielle Union

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Gabrielle Union

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Chelsea Peretti

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
T.S. Madison

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Numa Perrier

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Amanda Jones

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Glendon Palmer

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Stephanie Matsuba

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Janet Hubert

Photos: Go Inside THE PERFECT FIND World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York
Tia Williams




