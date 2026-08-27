Photos: GARY LUCAS & GODS AND MONSTERS, ULTRABLUE & STIX BONES to Play Debonair Music Hall

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Black Box Studios presents two evenings of music in September at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. All shows and further details are listed at https://debonairmusichall.com/events?page_id=565#/events.











On Sunday, September 13th, doors open at 6:30PM for a 7:00PM performance by Gary Lucas & Gods And Monsters.

A world-class guitar hero, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, an international recording artist, and a soundtrack composer for film and television, Gary Lucas is on the move in 2026. The former Captain Beefheart guitarist has recorded over 50 acclaimed albums to date in his own right in a variety of genres—jazz, rock, classical, folk, blues, avant-garde and world music—and has performed in over 40 countries—including the UK, Canada, Australia, all over Eastern and Western Europe, Scandinavia, Israel, South Korea, Serbia, China, Russia, Brazil, Cuba, Colombia, Costa Rica, Taiwan, Morocco, India, and elsewhere.

Gary has received several Lifetime Achievement awards for his songwriting with Jeff Buckley (he co-wrote Jeff's anthems 'Grace' and 'Mojo Pin') and many honors—including performing solo before the General Assembly of the UN to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He has performed and collaborated with a who's who of musical luminaries, including Captain Beefheart (Don Van Vliet), Jeff Buckley, Leonard Bernstein, Lou Reed, John Cale, Patti Smith, Chris Cornell, Bryan Ferry, Nona Hendryx, Fred Schneider, Los Van Van, Bob Weir, Nick Cave, Thurston Moore, Lukas Ligeti, Martha Wainwright, Camille O'Sullivan, Steve Kilbey, and many others, and he has given Masterclasses in guitar and songwriting at his alma mater Yale University, Columbia University, Rutgers University, the Amsterdam Musik Conservatorium, the Henri Dutilleux Conservatoire in Paris, The New School, and other academic institutions.

Dubbed 'The Thinking Man's Guitar Hero' by The New Yorker, 'The world's most popular avant-rock guitarist' by The Independent (UK), 'One of the 100 Greatest Living Guitarists' (Classic Rock), 'Legendary Leftfield guitarist' by The Guardian (UK), 'Guitarist of 1000 Ideas' by The New York Times, 'a true axe God' by Melody Maker, and 'One of the five best guitarists in the world' by the national Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny; the British world music magazine fRoots recently described Gary Lucas as 'without question, the most innovative and challenging guitarist playing today.' Rolling Stone's David Fricke wrote: 'Gary Lucas is one of the best and most original guitarists in America...a modern guitar miracle.' Best-selling author/producer Dan Levitin ('This Is Your Brain On Music') recently cited Gary as 'the greatest living electric guitarist'. Gary was also dubbed 'one of the world's greatest guitar players' by Hits Magazine. Pete Frame, music journalist, founder/editor of legendary UK music magazine ZigZag, and author/creator of 5 volumes of 'Rock Family Trees' said of Gary, 'Can there be another musician as adventurous, ingenious, accomplished, diverse, intrepid, hard-working and well-travelled as Gary Lucas?' On Sept. 15th 2021, Rolling Stone magazine published their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time which included Gary Lucas and Jeff Buckley's anthem 'Grace'—the title track of Jeff Buckley's two-million selling 1994 album.

On Friday, September 18th, doors open at 6:30 for performances at 7:00PM by both Ultrablue and Stix Bones.

Ultrablue is the contemporary jazz group performing the music of pianist and writer/producer John Smatla. Ultrablue's sound is an elegant blend of contemporary jazz, Brazilian and Latin music styles, funk / R&B and pop / rock. The group is known for its tight, sophisticated music production and outstanding instrumental performances by a core all-star cast including David Mann (sax & flute), Chieli Minucci (electric guitar), John Benitez (bass) and Romero Lubambo (acoustic guitar).

Jazz luminaries such as Randy Brecker, John Patitucci, Gabriela Anders, New York Voices, Omar Hakim, Kevin Mahogany, Gregoire Maret, Nestor Torres, Rachel Z and Pete Belasco have all been special guests on Ultrablue songs.

Stix Bones is the Urban Jazz Artist, Drummer and Music Producer whose dynamic career launched with the Smooth Jazz album Groove Like This. As the visionary behind The BONE Squad, Stix captivated audiences as the resident band for The Paradise Theater in The Bronx, NY, where they shared the stage with iconic performers such as Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, SWV, The O'Jays, Babyface, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and groove-driven sound, Stix Bones has performed with many celebrated artists including Keke Wyatt and Angel (The Cover Girls). He and The BONE Squad have delivered electrifying performances at notable venues and festivals such as Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, The Tin Pan, The Hartford Jazz Festival, Queens County Festival, The Cutting Room, The Hamden Concert Series, Chelsea Table & Stage, Branford on the Green Festival and The Shubert Theater.

Tickets for both shows are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com. A cash bar is open throughout each evening, and street or municipal lot parking is free.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ: www.debonairmusichall.com.

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