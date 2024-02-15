Photos: First Look at DOLLY PARTON'S PET GALA on CBS With Jane Lynch, Iain Armitage & More

Get a first look at DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, coming to CBS.

The special airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Musical performances include Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce singing “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson singing “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly and Carly anchoring “Jolene” which turned into a show-stopping group performance as well as country hitmaker Chris Janson performing “Hound Dog” with his beloved hound dog Willie, as well as an upcoming new single. Additional performers include Joy Oladokun, Grace Bowers and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.

Watch stylish pups work the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, and Dolly’s iconic looks from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Glastonbury and more. Standout social super pups including Doug The Pug, Pooch of NYC, Noodles the Poodle, Tika the Iggy and Squid the Facility Dog also appear.

Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.