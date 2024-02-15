Photos: First Look at DOLLY PARTON'S PET GALA on CBS With Jane Lynch, Iain Armitage & More

The special airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

By: Feb. 15, 2024

Get a first look at DOLLY PARTON’S PET GALA, a variety special featuring musical performances and a one-of-a-kind runway, coming to CBS.

The special airs Wednesday, Feb. 21 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. 

Musical performances include Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce singing “9 to 5,” Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson singing  “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly and Carly anchoring “Jolene” which turned into a show-stopping group performance as well as country hitmaker Chris Janson performing “Hound Dog” with his beloved hound dog Willie, as well as an upcoming new single. Additional performers include Joy Oladokun, Grace Bowers and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.

Watch stylish pups work the runway in the latest doggy fashion trends, and Dolly’s iconic looks from The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Glastonbury and more. Standout social super pups including Doug The Pug, Pooch of NYC, Noodles the Poodle, Tika the Iggy and Squid the Facility Dog also appear.

Check out the photos from the special here:

Photos: First Look at DOLLY PARTON'S PET GALA on CBS With Jane Lynch, Iain Armitage & More
Dolly Parton, Carson Kressley, and Chris Janson

Carson Kressley and Jane Lynch

Iain Armitage

Carson Kressley

Dolly Parton and Joy Oladokun

Carly Pearce and Dolly Parton

Rachel Smith

Jessica Simpson

Chris Janson

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Kelly Osbourne

Dolly Parton

Jane Lynch

Rachel Smith

Tina the Iggy

Kelly Janson, Chris Janson, and Willie

Iain Armitage

Katie and her dog Moxie

Photo: Jon Morgan/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 



