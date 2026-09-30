Photos: DAVID BOWIE: YOU'RE NOT ALONE to OPEN AT BRIGHTON DOME

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Lucy Davies, Director and CEO of Brighton Dome, has announced that the critically acclaimed 360° experience David Bowie: You're Not Alone will open for a strictly limited season in the Corn Exchange, from 16 July - 30 August 2027. Tickets go on general sale at brightondome.org from Friday 2 October at 12pm.

The 360° experience showcases some of Bowie's landmark performances that redefined popular culture, using a mixture of iconic, rarely seen and never-before-exhibited material, selected from thousands of hours of film in The Vaults of the David Bowie Archive in New York, from Space Oddity through Diamond Dogs and 'Heroes' to ★. Produced by immersive London venue Lightroom and designed by multi-award winning studio 59, part of global design and innovation agency Journey, You're Not Alone is written and directed by 59's Co Founder and Studio Director Mark Grimmer, who was Creative Director for the V&A's David Bowie Is exhibition, and Head of Design Tom Wexler.

Audiences will have the chance to feel they have travelled through time to experience Bowie in performance - up close and first-hand. Each track in the show has been newly reconfigured to utilise Lightroom's specialised spatial audio system by multiple Olivier and Tony award-winning sound designer Gareth Fry (Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, David Bowie Is).

This is David Bowie, the man himself. Instead of magnifying the myth through the lens of his characters - Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, Halloween Jack, The Thin White Duke - You're Not Alone places its focus on the man behind the masks: the provocateur, the polymath, the shapeshifting icon in his enduring, human form.

The film is structured in thematic chapters in a looping presentation, giving a unique insight into Bowie's perspective on the subjects most important to him, including: theatricality, spirituality, songwriting and the transformative power of creativity. There are surreal moments, like the transatlantic TV interview with Russell Harty in 1975, in which Bowie artfully takes control of the narrative and the interviewer is reduced to asking him questions about the colour of his hair. Elsewhere, the reconstructed set of the inimitable Diamond Dogs tour materialises before our very eyes, igniting a Bowie performance unlike any other captured on film.

Bringing together a wealth of visual material from a wide range of sources, the show combines rare performance footage, photography, drawings, lyrics, personal notes and audio recordings. David Bowie: You're Not Alone will celebrate Bowie's boundless curiosity as a force that connected people across continents and generations, as well as his enduring cultural impact today.

David Bowie: You're Not Alone is being made in close collaboration with and authorized by the David Bowie Estate.

Mark Grimmer, who also wrote and directed Lightroom's David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller and further away), said: 'It says something about our relationship with artistic heroes that we're drawn to mystery, otherness, the alien... In Bowie's case, this is our construct, not his. Throughout his career, Bowie repeatedly resisted being figured as anything but human. Rather than undermining his mystique, we designed a show to celebrate Bowie as a champion of human creativity - focusing on the message he expressed time and again: that art, in all its forms, is our best hope for understanding what it means to be alive.'

Lucy Davies, Director and CEO of Brighton Dome, said: 'This marks a new collaboration with the mighty Lightroom and a homecoming for Bowie to Brighton Dome, after his 1973 ban! Over the summer of 2027 our doors will stay open for this landmark experience in our beautiful Corn Exchange, bringing something very special to the city.'

Richard Slaney, Lightroom Chief Executive, said: 'The response to David Bowie: You're Not Alone in London has been phenomenal, and we're delighted to be able to see it open in Brighton in 2027, alongside more cities across Europe, to mark what would have been his 80th Birthday. The show offers the chance to feel the excitement of those groundbreaking performances, and get inside the mind of one of the greats.'

Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival is supported by Pembroke Financial Planning.

For more details visit brightondome.org

Event Details

Thursday 16 July to Monday 30 Aug 2027

Time slots across Tuesday-Sunday weekly

July times (end times are the last slot a group can enter): Tue, Wed: 10am - 4.30pm; Thu, Fri, Sat: 10am - 7.30pm; Sun: 10am - 6pm

August times (end times are the last slot a group can enter): Tue, Wed: 11am - 3pm; Thu, Fri, Sat: 11am - 7.30pm; Sun: 11am - 3pm

Members presale: Thursday 1 October at 12pm

General on sale: Friday 2 October at 12pm

Limited early bird tickets available from £26 including fees across all time slots. Brighton Dome Members save £2 per ticket.

Concessions: 0-2 year olds: free (ticket required, available pre 6pm); 3-11 year olds: £17 available before 6pm; 12-18 year olds: £17 available any time; Student discount: £17 available any time. Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets available at brightondome.org













































Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me