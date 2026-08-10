Photos: D23 Fan Event to Stream on Disney+ With Panels, Concerts and More
Panels feature PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS, a Disney Princess concert and creators like Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige.
By: Rachel Stone
Disney+ and Hulu are extending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event beyond the Anaheim Convention Center, offering panels, showcase presentations, and fan experiences to audiences both onsite and streaming from home. The offerings include live-streamed programming on Disney+, a themed activation called The Disney+ Hulu Experience, and a series of Disney+ Perks promotions running throughout the weekend.
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