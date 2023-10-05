Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks

“Married to Medicine” season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following week.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

“Married to Medicine” season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following week. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes,  Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb.

Phaedra Parks, Esq., has joined the cast and is ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center.

New cast member Lateasha Lunceford is the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford. With wedding bells and baby talk on the horizon, will a 20-year age gap get in the way of their dreams?

Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist and friend of Dr. Heavenly, is ready to make a career pivot to full-time motherhood.

Watch the trailer for the new season and find out what's coming up here. Catch up on all previous seasons of “Married to Medicine” on Peacock.

Plus, check out the cast photos for the new season here:

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Mayo, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Phaedra Parks

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Quad Webb

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Toya Bush-Harris

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Lateasha Mayo

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Dr. Alicia Egolum

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks
Dr. Simone Whitmore

Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo



2023 Regional Awards


