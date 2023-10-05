Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits With Phaedra Parks

“Married to Medicine” season 10 premieres Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9:15 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and will resume its regular timeslot at 9 p.m. ET/PT the following week. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb.

Phaedra Parks, Esq., has joined the cast and is ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center.

New cast member Lateasha Lunceford is the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford. With wedding bells and baby talk on the horizon, will a 20-year age gap get in the way of their dreams?

Dr. Alicia Egolum, a dentist and friend of Dr. Heavenly, is ready to make a career pivot to full-time motherhood.

Watch the trailer for the new season and find out what's coming up here. Catch up on all previous seasons of “Married to Medicine” on Peacock.

Plus, check out the cast photos for the new season here:



Toya Bush-Harris, Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Mayo, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Quad Webb

Phaedra Parks

Quad Webb

Toya Bush-Harris

Lateasha Mayo

Dr. Jacqueline Walters

Dr. Alicia Egolum

Dr. Heavenly Kimes

Dr. Simone Whitmore Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo