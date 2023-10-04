Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI Season 6 Cast Portraits With Lara Pippen, Lisa Hochstein & More

“The Real Housewives of Miami” season six will premiere with a supersized episode on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

The season six cast includes returning housewives Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen.

Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton return this season as friends.

Watch the trailer and find out what to expect in the new season here. Catch up on all previous seasons of “The Real Housewives of Miami” on Peacock.

Check out the new cast photos here:



Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen

Marysol Patton

Lisa Hochstein

Larsa Pippen

Kiki Barth

Julia Lemigova

Guerdy Abraira

Dr. Nicole Martin

Alexia Nepola

Adriana de Moura