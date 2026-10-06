Photos: Case 137 to Open in Theaters With Léa Drucker

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Case 137, directed by Dominik Moll, is set to open in theaters beginning October 16, 2026, led by César winner Léa Drucker.

Following the Yellow Vest protests of Paris in 2018, internal affairs officer Stéphanie Bertrand must investigate the conduct of her fellow police officers during the demonstrations. Though striving to remain objective, Stéphanie's position leaves her at stark odds with the rest of the police force. When she scrutinizes the near-fatal assault of a teenage protester from her hometown, Stéphanie is met with growing institutional pressure to drop the case and move on. The further her investigation develops, the more Stéphanie's faith in the system she belongs to is tested.

The film comes from Dominik Moll, the director of THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH, and stars Léa Drucker in a César-winning role for Best Actress. CASE 137 is a procedural examining institutional violence, corruption and accountability in the criminal justice system.

CASE 137 (2025)

Directed by: Dominik Moll

Written by: Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll

Cast: Léa Drucker, Jonathan Turnbull, Mathilde Roehrich, Pascal Sangla, Claire Bodson, Julien Lilti

Produced by: Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta

Genre: World Cinema/Crime/Drama

RT: 106 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: 5.1

Language: French with English Subtitles



FROM THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH DIRECTOR COMES THIS GRIPPING DRAMA OPENING







FOLLOW FILM MOVEMENT



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 22 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me