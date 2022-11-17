Photos: Ben Platt, Kristen Bell & More on THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING Red Carpet
The new film will begin streaming tomorrow, November 18, on Prime Video.
Last night was the premiere for The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Ben Platt and Kristen Bell. The new film will begin streaming tomorrow, November 18, on Prime Video.
Check out photos of Ben Platt, Kristen Bell, Allison Janney, and more at the premiere of the upcoming film at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles below!
The film follows struggling American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt), who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside alondside their mother, Donna (Allison Janney).
Over the course of the wedding week, the family's many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely reunion gives everyone the motivation to move their own lives forward. A modern wedding comedy for anyone with a slightly dysfunctional family (everyone), or anyone who's been forced to attend a wedding they tried to avoid (also everyone).
Based on the book by Grant Ginder., the film also includes Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John MacMillan.
Photos Courtesy of Prime Video
Amazon Studios Head of Movies Julie Rapaport, Ben Platt and Allison Janney
Allison Janney and Kristen Bell
Da??Arcy Carden and Kristen Bell
Da??Arcy Carden and Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt
Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt
Kristen Bell, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt and Allison Janney
Kristen Bell, Director Claire Scanion, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt and Allison Janney
Kristen Bell, Director Claire Scanion, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt and Allison Janney
Writer Wendy Molyneux, Producer Margot Hand,Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Karan Soni, Director Claire Scanion, Dustin Milligan, Ben Platt, Amazon Studios Head Julie Rapport, Jorma Toccone, Producer Ashley Fox and writer Lizzie Molyneux- Logelin
Karan Soni and Ben Platt
Grant Ginder
Claire Scanlon
Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin
Isaach de Bankolé
