Photos: BORSCHT BELT FILM FEST to Celebrate Catskills Resort Era Icons

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The third annual Borscht Belt Film Fest will take place Nov. 6-8 in Ellenville, with a lineup of films celebrating the legends of the Catskills resort era. The curated lineup will screen at the historic Shadowland Stages, followed by talkbacks with the filmmakers. The Borscht Belt Film Fest is presented by the Catskills Borscht Belt Museum.

Previously announced for the opening night of the fest is WE MET AT GROSSINGER'S, about the legendary Catskills resort that inspired the movie Dirty Dancing. During the opening reception, the festival will honor the late Elaine Grossinger Etess with its first ever Legacy Award to be accepted by her children and grandchildren.

'This year's lineup of films and conversations capture what makes the Borscht Belt so enduring—great stories, big personalities, comedy, nostalgia and a deep sense of community,' said Melody Gilbert, the festival director. 'From We Met at Grossinger's and The Automat to Mel Brooks, Stiller and Meara, and a new generation of films, our festival celebrates the past while showing why this culture still resonates today.'

Friday, Nov. 6

'We Met at Grossinger's' (2025) Directed by Paula Eiselt. Produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment, We Met at Grossinger's is an immersive journey through the Jewish Catskills-once known as the Borscht Belt-reviving the iconic resort that inspired Dirty Dancing and defined an era of Jewish American life.

3:00 pm. - Screening of We Met at Grossinger's at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with producer Robert Friedman of Bungalow Entertainment and members of the Grossinger family. Moderator: Issac Zablocki, Director of film programs at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan.

5:00 p.m. - Opening Night Reception and Film Package: Reception at the Borscht Belt Museum starts at 5:00 p.m. with Legacy Award presentation for Elaine Grossinger Etess, and the screening of We Met at Grossinger's immediately follows at Shadowland Stages at 7:00 p.m. followed by talkback with producer Robert Friedman of Bungalow Entertainment and Grossinger family members. Moderator: Issac Zablocki.

Saturday, Nov. 7

'The Automat' (2021) Directed by Lisa Hurwitz. This documentary takes viewers back to the vending machine popularized in the 20th century that offered fresh cooked meals in a commissary-style eatery for a nickel, and includes an original song by Mel Brooks. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with director Lisa Hurwitz moderated by Ira Deutchman, who has been making, marketing and distributing films since 1975, having worked on more than 150 films, including some of the most successful independent films of all time. Original Automat fixtures will be on display in the lobby.

A Pair of Shorts: 'Egg Cream' (2018) Directed by Peter Miller + 'Pair of Jokers' (1990) Directed by Mark Manucci. 'Egg Cream' is a fizzy short film about memory, history, and the enduring meaning of a beloved chocolate soda drink born in Jewish immigrant neighborhoods at the turn of the 20th century. 'Pair of Jokers' is a rarely seen film starring Jerry Stiller and filmed at The Pines in 1990. It's going to be a sold out show at The Pines' Persian Room. But veteran comic Scully Wexler (Stiller) has a crisis - after a lifetime of making people laugh, he can't do it anymore. Jerry Pinkowitz, a young counterman at the legendary Red Apple Rest who idolizes Scully, is the only hope. 'Pair of Jokers' is about dreams, believing in oneself, and the undeniable gift of being able to make people laugh. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with directors of both films moderated by Jay Blotcher.

'The Floaters' (2026) Directed by Rachel Israel. A struggling musician takes a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend: supervising misfits at their childhood Jewish summer camp. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with producer Shai Korman moderated by Jay Blotcher.

'Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost' (2025) Directed by Ben Stiller. A tender, funny, and deeply personal tribute to actors Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. A beautiful film about spouses, children, and their parents. A tribute to the comedy duo and a personal exploration by Ben Stiller into his family's legacy. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages. Conversation with Ira Deutchman.

'Bad Shabbos' (2024) Directed by Daniel Robbins. Kyra Sedgwick leads an ensemble cast in this comedy that won the Audience Award for Best Narrative at the Tribeca Film Festival. David and his fiancée Meg are about to have their parents meet for the first time over a Shabbat dinner on New York's Upper West Side when an accidental death (or murder?) gets in the way. With Meg's Catholic parents due any moment, this family dinner soon spirals into a hilarious disaster. Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with co-star Josh Mostel, moderated by Jay Blotcher.

Sunday, November 8

'We Met at Grossinger's' (2025) Directed by Paula Eiselt. Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with director Paula Eiselt moderated by Ira Deutchman.

'Ringside in the Mountains' (2025) Directed by Evan Haiman. From the 1930s through the 1990s, the Catskill Mountain Borscht Belt resorts doubled as a premier training ground for 20th-century boxing legends. Storied hotels like Grossinger's, Kutsher's, and the Concord hosted icons like Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and Joe Frazier, blending high-altitude conditioning with open-air public sparring for resort guests. Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with director Evan Haiman and Boxing Historian & Owner, Untouchables Boxing (Liberty, NY), Jose Toledo.

Closing film: 'Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!' (2026) Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The film explores the life, career and enduring comedic legacy of the writer, director, and satirist Mel Brooks. Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages followed by talkback with director Michael Bonfiglio.

In addition to the films, the festival will hold Conversations at The Common Good Bookstore (119 Canal Street in Ellenville). On Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m., 'Like Father, Like Son? Josh Mostel on Acting, Comedy & the Mostel Legacy,' moderated by Issac Zablocki. On Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m., a light breakfast and discussion, 'Rescuing Borscht Belt History: A Conversation with 'We Met at Grossinger's' Director Paula Eiselt.'

The full weekend schedule, including individual ticket sales to films and discussions, as well as an all-access festival pass, can be found on the Borscht Belt Film Fest website at www.borschtbeltfilmfest.org.

Borscht Belt Film Fest is sponsored by the Catskills Borscht Belt Museum, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Borscht Belt resort era, and celebrating its history as a refuge from bigotry, the cradle of stand-up comedy and a cultural catalyst that left deep imprints on America.













































































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