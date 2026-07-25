SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE Cast Reunites at Comic-Con With Rick Moranis Surprise

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Rick Moranis made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 24, when Amazon MGM Studios held a Hall H panel for SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE, the sequel to the 1987 comedy directed by Mel Brooks. Moderator Kevin Smith welcomed Daphne Zuniga, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Josh Gad, director Josh Greenbaum, and screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit to the stage, after which Moranis emerged from the audience — where he had been planted among fans being searched by in-character Spaceballs Troopers — to a standing ovation. Mel Brooks, who is among the film's producers and cast members, appeared via a pre-recorded video message, as did Bill Pullman, whose son Lewis Pullman is among the new film's stars. SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE is set to open in theaters in the United States and select international territories in April 2027.

During the panel, Josh Gad and director Josh Greenbaum reminisced about pitching the sequel to Mel Brooks, while Daphne Zuniga and Rick Moranis reflected on returning to their iconic characters and reuniting with Brooks for the first time in decades. Keke Palmer shared what it was like stepping into the iconic SPACEBALLS universe, and Lewis Pullman reflected on joining THE FRANCHISE that launched his father Bill Pullman's career.

Gad also paid homage to one of his personal idols, John Candy, whom he described as the heart and soul of the original film.

ABOUT THE FILM

Directed by | Josh Greenbaum

Screenplay by | Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, Josh Gad

Produced by | Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Mel Brooks, Kevin Salter, Josh Gad, Josh Greenbaum

Executive Produced by | Adam Merims, Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez

Starring | Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Mel Brooks

Synopsis | Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, fifty years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past... every last bit of it. With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa's undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them.

Photo Credit: Chris Frawley / Amazon MGM Studios

SPACEBALLS: THE NEW ONE is directed by Josh Greenbaum from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad, and stars Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks.



Photo Credit: Chris Frawley / Amazon MGM Studios

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