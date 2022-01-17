Photos: Ariana DeBose Hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Ariana DeBose made her SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE hosting debut this past Saturday, January 15.

The episode included nods to West Side Story and the Sound of Music, with DeBose appearing alongside Saturday Night Live's cast members, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thomson, Chris Redd, and more. Plus, Bleachers served as musical guest. Check out photos from the episode below!

Ariana DeBose recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film adaption of West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.

Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Ariana DeBose

Kate McKinnon and Ariana DeBose

Kate McKinnon and Ariana DeBose

Chris Redd and Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Andrew Dismukes, Chris Redd, and Chloe Fineman

Kate McKinnon and Ariana DeBose

James Austin Johnson, Ariana DeBose, and Andrew Dismukes

Musical guest Bleachers, Ariana DeBose, and the cast of Saturday Night Live