VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Sings in SNL SOUND OF MUSIC Parody

Ariana DeBose, who won a Golden Globe for her performance as Anita in Spielberg's West Side Story, hosted SNL last night. She was recently seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! She received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.

The stage and screen star gave her opening monologue to kick off the show and was musically interrupted by Kate McKinnon. They sing a West Side Story medley complete with all the biggest hits from the show, including "I Feel Pretty," "Tonight," and more. One sketch from last night's SNL show, a parody of The Sound of Music, features a misfit bunch of children that McKinnon, Maria Von Trapp, was unable to successfully charm. Cue Ariana DeBose, who waltzes in as a quirky new nanny with a unique take on the musical's famous "Do Re Mi".

Watch DeBose, McKinnon, and the rest of the SNL cast perform below!