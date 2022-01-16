Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Ariana DeBose and Kate McKinnon Sing a West Side Story Medley on SNL

The Golden Globe winner hosted SNL last night.

Jan. 16, 2022  

Ariana DeBose, who most recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in Spielberg's West Side Story as Anita, made her SNL debut as the hostess last night. Watch as the Broadway star (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Bring it On, Motown, Pippin, Hamilton, and more) gives her opening monologue to kick off the show and gets musically interrupted by Kate McKinnon. They sing a West Side Story medley complete with all the biggest hits from the show, including "I Feel Pretty," "Tonight," and more!

