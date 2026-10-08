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Photos: ASH & CRAYONS Trailer Debuts; Evgeny Afineevsky Documentary in Theaters

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker returns to Ukraine to document young survivors pursuing their dreams.

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Photos: ASH & CRAYONS Trailer Debuts; Evgeny Afineevsky Documentary in Theaters

The trailer for ASH & CRAYONS, a documentary from Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Evgeny Afineevsky, has been released ahead of the film's theatrical debut. The film is set to open in theaters nationwide on November 20, World Children's Day, and will be released by Briarcliff Entertainment.

Since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russian leaders have imposed methods for undermining Ukraine's future by targeting its children. Russian troops are regularly accused of abducting minors, then forcing them into adoptions or captivity so they can be re-educated as Russian patriots.

Returning to the streets where he filmed his Oscar-nominated documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, director Evgeny Afineevsky invites survivors of Russia's abductions and attacks to share their stories. Ash And Crayons is the collective war diary of resilient Ukrainians who witnessed the worst of humanity, yet remain motivated young athletes, performers and public servants. Through live-action footage and Ukrainian artists' animation, the documentary joins eight kids on international journeys to pursue their dreams. Each child embodies the promise of their homeland and the potential of a nonviolent world.

Credits

Directed by: Evgeny Afineevsky

Produced by: Kevin Goetz, Evgeny Afineevsky, Galyna Sadomtseva-Nabaranchuk

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