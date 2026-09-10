Photos: ARRIVAL Album Released by Nicki Adams, Michael Eaton, Francisco Mela

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Pianist Nicki Adams and saxophonist Michael Eaton, joined by drummer Francisco Mela, have released their new trio album ARRIVAL on J-man Records. The album was released on September 10, 2026.

Photo Credit: Nolan Thies





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ARRIVAL showcases dynamic, inventive modern jazz from Adams on piano, Eaton on tenor and soprano saxophone, and Mela on drums. The trio's music is sophisticated yet inviting, adventurous yet deeply rooted in the jazz tradition. Original in conception while often propelled by an irresistible swing, ARRIVAL balances intricate composition with spontaneous interplay.

Before forming this trio, Adams and Eaton recorded two acclaimed duet albums, Paraphrase and The Transcendental, performances that highlighted their remarkable musical rapport while hinting at new possibilities for contemporary jazz.

With the addition of Francisco Mela, that musical conversation expands dramatically. Eaton's distinctive voice on tenor—and soprano on one selection—is matched by Adams' commanding rhythmic approach, whose left hand often creates bass lines worthy of Lennie Tristano, making the absence of a bassist feel entirely natural. Mela's imaginative drumming brings exceptional color, energy, and momentum to every performance.

The album features three original compositions by Eaton, two by Adams, two jazz standards, and interpretations of works by Andrew Hill and Thom Yorke. From the opening title track—with its stormy, exploratory tenor saxophone, inventive piano, and dramatic drum interjections—it is immediately clear that this trio has forged a distinctive ensemble sound and a fresh approach to improvisation.

Highlights include the driving, high-energy interpretation of Andrew Hill's Black Sabbath; the lyrical, melancholic Daily Battles; Eaton's angular Discursive Regime; Homage, featuring Adams' expansive, freely inspired stride piano; the adventurous swinger Solarity; and the episodic, extended Kupka Disks. The album also delivers inspired reinterpretations of Cole Porter's It's All Right with Me and Wayne Shorter's E.S.P., transforming familiar material into something unmistakably their own. The result is a compelling collection of fearless, thought-provoking music that stands as a milestone in each artist's career.

Nicki Adams has built a wide-ranging musical career as a pianist, composer, arranger, producer, and film scorer. In addition to composing music for feature films, documentaries, and short films, he has toured extensively with ensembles including Prism Trio, the Adams Quartet, and GADADU, and has released six albums as a leader prior to Arrival. He has also collaborated with numerous vocalists as an accompanist, arranger, and producer, most recently on Jaana Narsipur's The Re-Collection.

Since releasing his debut album Individuation in 2014, Michael Eaton has established himself as one of the most versatile saxophonists on the creative music scene. A co-founder of Mother Brain Records, he has performed with the free-improvised chamber ensemble Beyond Group alongside flutist Cheryl Pyle, collaborated extensively with bassist Adam Minkoff and vocalist/keyboardist Mary Edwards, and worked with artists including David Liebman, Tim Hagans, Ingrid Jensen, Fred Hersch, Jim Snidero, Eugene Chadbourne, and Rez Abbasi.

Cuban-born drummer Francisco Mela has earned an international reputation as one of jazz's most creative percussionists. His extensive résumé includes collaborations with McCoy Tyner, Jane Bunnett, Esperanza Spalding, Kenny Barron, Joe Lovano, Melissa Aldana, Chucho Valdés, and many others, in addition to leading several acclaimed recordings of his own.

For Adams and Eaton, Arrival is a natural evolution of the musical dialogue they began on Paraphrase and The Transcendental. With the addition of Francisco Mela, that conversation gains new depth, color, and expressive power, resulting in a trio with a singular voice and a bold vision for contemporary jazz.

Tracklist

1. Arrival by Nicki Adams (7:12)

2. Black Sabbath by Andrew Hill (4:25)

3. Daily Battles by Thom Yorke (arranged by Michael Eaton) (7:20)

4. It's Alright With Me by Cole Porter (arranged by Nicki Adams) (5:20)

5. Discursive Regime by Michael Eaton (4:35)

6. Homage by Nicki Adams (5:35)

7. Solarity by Michael Eaton (3:56)

8. Kupka Disks by Michael Eaton (10:16)

9. ESP by Wayne Shorter (arranged by Nicki Adams) (5:02)



Photo Credit: Nolan Thies

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