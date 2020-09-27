Photo: Get a First Look at Javicia Leslie's BATWOMAN Character
She posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off her look, featuring a wig and mask.
"Batwoman" star Javicia Leslie has given fans a first look at Gotham's new hero, Ryan Wilder. She posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off her look, featuring a wig and mask.
The second season of "Batwoman" is currently in production in Vancouver. The show is set to return in January on The CW.
Check out the photo below!
Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go... But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit. @cwbatwoman
A post shared by Javicia Leslie (@javicia) on Sep 25, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT
