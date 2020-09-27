Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Get a First Look at Javicia Leslie's BATWOMAN Character

Sep. 27, 2020  

"Batwoman" star Javicia Leslie has given fans a first look at Gotham's new hero, Ryan Wilder. She posted a photo to Instagram on Friday, showing off her look, featuring a wig and mask.

The second season of "Batwoman" is currently in production in Vancouver. The show is set to return in January on The CW.

Check out the photo below!


