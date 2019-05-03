Photo Flash: See the New Winners Envelopes for the 2019 DAYTIME EMMYS

May. 3, 2019  

Alpine Creative Group of NYC have designed and produced all-new winners envelopes for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

See the envelopes below!

The ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will also be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

The 46th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Gala honors the more than 70 craft & program categories behind the many shows that grace the Daytime genre.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Both of this year's shows will be led by Executive Producer, David Michaels, SVP, Daytime (NATAS) and Executive Producer, David Parks, Ignition Entertainment.

