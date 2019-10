Photo Flash: ABC's GREY'S ANATOMY Celebrates 350 Episodes

The stars and executive producers of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" along with President of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, celebrate the taping of the 350th episode with a cake-cutting ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The episode will air later this season. "Grey's Anatomy" airs Thursdays at 8:00pm ET|PT on ABC.

Check out the photos below!

Photo credit: Craig Sjodin





