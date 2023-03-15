Pete Davidson's BUPKIS to Sets Peacock Premiere Starring Edie Falco and Joe Pesci

Pete Davidson's BUPKIS will premiere all eight episodes on Thursday, May 4 on Peacock.

BUPKIS, a half-hour live action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

Pete Davidson (SNL, The KING of Staten Island) wrote, executive produced and stars in the show. The series also stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie, The Sopranos) as Davidson's mom and Joe Pesci (Goodfellas, The Irishman) as Davidson's grandfather.

Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson and Chase Sui Wonders.