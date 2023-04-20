Peppermint Debuts First-Ever Comedy Special Ahead of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Peppermint - the trailblazing actress, singer, reality star, and activist who continues to defy limitations is poised and ready to dominate the stage and screen this spring & summer with a bevy of new projects.

First up, is Peppermint's "SO-SIGH-ETY Effects" first-ever stand-up comedy special. Follow Peppermint as she invites you on an all-inclusive journey through New York City to get a first-hand look at what it's like to be a single Black transgender woman in today's society.

Peppermint invites you to cry and laugh with and at her as she tells tales of love and heartbreak from the stage to the bathroom stall - drawing audiences to one inevitable conclusion: "Hey, at least I don't have it that bad!"

In collaboration with Comedy Dynamics and Tribeca, Peppermint's "SO-SIGH-ETY Effects" is available now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vimeo, and cable providers worldwide.

Peppermint will then take her turn on the stage live in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum where she will star in "A Transparent Musical " HERE from May 20 thru June 25. Peppermint will be originating the role of Davina in the musical that was first created by Alexandra Billings in the drama TV series.

Davina runs programming at the local Jewish Community Center and is the confidant of the lead character Maura. From the very first note, this genre-bending new musical comedy follows a trail of family secrets to unearth a story of self-discovery, acceptance, and celebration. "A Transparent Musical" is the uplifting comic story of the Pfefferman family, whose patriarch is finally allowing their true selves to emerge as Maura, the transgender matriarch she always knew she was.

Maura's ex-wife is left questioning a lifetime of partnership, her oldest daughter unravels her own perfect life, her son runs the other way, and her youngest child begins to discover who they really are.

Based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show "Transparent" by Joey Soloway, A Transparent Musical is the ground-breaking new musical that shines a light on a Los Angeles Jewish family who are universally relatable, imperfectly human, and startlingly familiar.

Then, just in time for summer comes the hilarious new Netflix series, "Survival of the Thickest" which centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist.

She's determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. Peppermint, who portrays a social media influencer and owns the local drag restaurant plays the funny, super sassy and very caring "adopted" drag mother of Michelle's. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau's acclaimed book of essays.