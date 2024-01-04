Peacock's IN THE KNOW to Feature Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard & More

The new series will launch on January 25, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Peacock has announced the star-studded live action interviewee guest lineup for In The Know. The new series will launch on January 25, 2024.

Lauren Caspian is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet.

Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

The voiceover cast includes Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head, Silicon Valley, KING of the Hill), Caitlin Reilly (Loot, Hacks), Charlie Bushnell (Diary of a Future President, Percy Jackson and The Olympians), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession, Rectify), and Carl Tart (Grand Crew).

The live action guest interviews include Kaia Gerber, Jonathan Van Ness, Ken Burns, Finn Wolfhard, Norah Jones, Tegan and Sara, Nicole Byer, Roxane Gay, Mike Tyson, Jorge Masvidal, and Hugh Laurie.

Watch the new trailer here:



