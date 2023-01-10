Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Peacock Sets REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Season Four Trip to Morocco With Camille Grammer, Caroline Mazno & More

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres this Spring, only on Peacock.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Peacock announced that a second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will premiere later this year as the fourth season of the streamer's wildly popular The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise.

In the upcoming season, cross-franchise icons come together as they jet off to exotic Marrakech for THE TRIP of a lifetime. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

The cast includes veteran Ex-Wives Club stars Brandi Glanville of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", and Vicki Gunvalson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" as well as newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Caroline Manzo of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", Alex McCord of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Gretchen Rossi of "The Real Housewives of Orange County".

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres this Spring, only on Peacock. The season includes Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Porsha Williams "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Photo by: Zack DeZon/Peacock



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Bravo Drops VANDERPUMP RULES Season 10 Trailer
Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene. Watch the video trailer now!
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Paramount+ Drops AT MIDNIGHT Film Trailer
AT MIDNIGHT centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta, “Father of the Bride”), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro, TOP GUN: MAVERICK), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. The film’s cast also includes Casey Thomas Brown (“Father of the Bride”), Catherine Cohen, and more. Watch the video trailer now!
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February Photo
Final STAR TREK: PICARD Season to Premiere on Paramount+ in February
“Star Trek: The Next Generation” follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Patrick Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

