Peacock Sets REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP Season Four Trip to Morocco With Camille Grammer, Caroline Mazno & More

Peacock announced that a second installment of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club will premiere later this year as the fourth season of the streamer's wildly popular The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip franchise.

In the upcoming season, cross-franchise icons come together as they jet off to exotic Marrakech for THE TRIP of a lifetime. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

The cast includes veteran Ex-Wives Club stars Brandi Glanville of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", and Vicki Gunvalson of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" as well as newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", Caroline Manzo of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", Alex McCord of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Gretchen Rossi of "The Real Housewives of Orange County".

The third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premieres this Spring, only on Peacock. The season includes Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of "The Real Housewives of Potomac," Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Porsha Williams "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Photo by: Zack DeZon/Peacock