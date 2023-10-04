Peacock Reveals Lineup of Global Fan Favorites for LOVE ISLAND GAMES

Peacock has unveiled a set of global LOVE ISLAND fan favorites ready to find love on their new Original series LOVE ISLAND Games premiering Wednesday, Nov 1 with new episodes six days a week.

The Islanders entering the villa for the inaugural season are iconic LOVE ISLAND singles from around the world including UK, USA, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany.

Love Island Games Contestants

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Justine Ndiba (Winner Season 2, USA)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Zeta Morrison (Winner Season 4, USA)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, AUS)

Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Tina Provis (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

Steph Blackos (Season 2, FR)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, SE)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, DE)

Maura Higgins will return as social ambassador of the new series and more surprise guests will drop in throughout the season.

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND Games will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various LOVE ISLAND series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND Games.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. Maya Jama will host the new Original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

Meet the Islanders in a new video here: