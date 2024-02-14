Peacock Orders New Scripted Projects From James Wan, Simu Liu, NBA's Stephen Curry & DR. DEATH Producers

Today at NBCUniversal's TCA presentation, Peacock announced the straight-to-series order of four new scripted projects from Universal Studio Group:

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY: a limited series from the producers of Dr. Death and NBC News Studios, based on the harrowing exploits of one of America's most notorious serial killers and the rigorous investigation that ultimately brought him down.

ALL HER FAULT: a suburban-thriller limited series, adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name, which opens on a plausibly terrifying situation that eventually unearths the deep SECRETS OF a wealthy Chicago community.

UNT. JAMES WAN & SIMU LIU PROJECT: an original espionage techno-thriller series from James Wan and starring Simu Liu.

MR. THROWBACK: a mockumentary comedy series starring NBA legend Stephen Curry and Adam Pally.

These four series join Peacock's roster of anticipated content, including APPLES NEVER FALL, HYSTERIA!, THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ, THOSE ABOUT TO DIE, FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, WE ARE LADY PARTS S2, TEACUP, and THE DAY OF THE JACKAL as well as recent Peacock Originals including TED, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, BEL-AIR, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, TWISTED METAL, THE TRAITORS S2, LOVE ISLAND USA, MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, DR. DEATH S2, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP: RHONY LEGACY, and more.

ABOUT DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY

From 1972-1978, thirty-three young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer's house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids... while dressed as a clown.

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy peels back the twisted layers of John Wayne Gacy's life while weaving in the heartrending stories of his mostly gay victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror. This is a scripted, dramatized series inspired by the 2021 Peacock docuseries produced by NBC News Studios: John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.

ABOUT ALL HER FAULT

Fom Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion), Chicago's Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare.

ABOUT UNT. JAMES WAN & SIMU LIU PROJECT

Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American INTELLIGENCE analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who's responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Executive producers are James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing, M3GAN) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) for Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster.

Peacock previously announced the straight-to-series order of contemporary horror thriller TEACUP (FKA Unt. Ian McCulloch Project), with James Wan executive producing and Ian McCulloch writing / executive producing. The series comes from Wan's Atomic Monster and UCP.

ABOUT MR. THROWBACK

From David Caspe (Happy Endings, Black Monday) and Matthew Libman and Daniel Libman (Happy Endings, Champaign ILL), Stephen Curry and Adam Pally (Knuckles, Happy Endings) will executive produce and stage in this new series.

A down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer looks for redemption by reuniting with his sixth-grade teammate, NBA legend Steph Curry.