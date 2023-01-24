Peacock Launches POKER FACE 1-866-NOBLSHT Hotline

Now until February 19, Peacock's BS Hotline is now available! Charlie Cale is so good at calling out BS, Peacock created a hotline meant to showcase her talents. Call 1-866-NOBLSHT.

Users can call or text the hotline to hear the instantly recognizable voice of Natasha Lyonne providing advise as Charlie Cale - helping callers figure out what to do when faced with unpleasant situations like a coworker stealing their ideas or their partner watching the next episode of their favorite show without them.

POKER FACE premieres exclusively on Peacock January 26 with four episodes, followed by a new episode streaming Thursdays.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

The guest cast includes Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.