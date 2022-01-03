Peacock Announces Original Winter Olympics Documentaries

Peacock announced a slate of original documentaries highlighting incredible stories behind some of the most compelling and fascinating athletes to ever compete in the Olympic Winter Games. The three originals, Meddling, Picabo and American Rock Stars will premiere throughout January leading up to NBCUniversal's presentation of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Meddling

Featuring in-depth interviews from all parties involved, Meddling details the 2002 Olympic FIGURE SKATING scandal. From executive producers Tara Lipinski and Sports Emmy Award-winner Todd Kapostasy, the four-part docuseries takes viewers through the beginnings of the careers and personal lives of each skater - Jamie Sale & David Pelletier of Canada, and Elena Berezhnaya & Anton Sikharulidze of Russia. Viewers also hear first-hand from the judge who was at the center of the scandal, Marie-Reine Le Gougne.

With a mix of archival footage and present-day interviews with the skaters, judges, commentators, and the fixer accused of it all, fans get a look into the controversy from beginning to end. The first two episodes of Meddling will premiere on January 6th and new episodes will premiere weekly.

Watch the trailer here

Picabo

From co-directors and executive producers Frank Marshall and Lindsey Vonn comes Picabo, the first career-spanning film chronicling the life of Picabo Street, the alpine skiing icon of the 1990s and Vonn's childhood hero.

From her unorthodox childhood in Idaho to her Olympic successes, dramatic recoveries from ill-timed injuries and her arrest in 2015 due to false allegations, the film provides an intimate look at Street's fascinating life through an emotional interview with Vonn and behind-the-scenes footage of Street's life. Picabo will premiere on January 21st.

American Rock Stars

Narrated by Nick Offerman, American Rock Stars follows John Shuster and his team of self-described "scrappy regular guys from Middle America" as they prepare to defend their gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The series, directed by Sports Emmy Award-winner Scott Boggins, goes behind the scenes with the team that stole the hearts of America in 2018 and rocketed the sport of curling to a new level of fame. Anchored by the team's captain, John Shuster, the series shows a new side to each of the team members - Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys and John Landsteiner - from their small-town roots all the way to the dramatic trials. All four episodes of American Rock Stars will premiere on January 26th.

Peacock's expansive sports programming features live sports coverage including Sunday Night Football, Peacock SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL Final, Notre Dame Fighting Irish home football games, and the 2021-22 Premier League season. Upcoming events streaming on Peacock include SUPER BOWL LVI and the Winter Olympics.

Peacock Originals streaming now include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Golden: THE JOURNEY of USA's Elite Gymnasts, and Michael Phelps: Medals Memories and More. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another and staples like The Dan Patrick Show, PRO FOOTBALL TALK Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.