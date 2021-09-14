Peacock Announces Full Cast For BEL-AIR Reboot

Peacock's highly anticipated drama series Bel-Air, a contemporary reimagining of the beloved and culture defining 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has announced the full main cast.

The series regulars include: ​Newcomer Jabari Banks as "Will", Adrian Holmes as "Phillip Banks" (At That Age, V Wars), Cassandra Freeman as "Vivian Banks" (The Enemy Within, Atlanta) , Olly Sholotan as "Carlton Banks" (Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson), Coco Jones as "Hilary Banks" (Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx), Akira Akbar as "Ashley Banks" (We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel), Jimmy Akingbola as "Geoffrey" (Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run), Jordan L. Jones as "Jazz" (Rel, Snowfall), and Simone Joy Jones as "Lisa" (The Chair, What If).

Will Smith previously surprised newcomer and West Philly local Jabari Banks with the iconic, leading role of "Will," originated by Smith. Peacock previously ordered two seasons of the series adaptation of Morgan Cooper's viral fan film Bel-Air.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90's sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that leans into the original premise: Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.