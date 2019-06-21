Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year Special Event Airing 7/7 on FX Moderated by Hasan Minhaj

FX today announced the premiere of Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year, a one-hour special event showcasing the critical issues honored at the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony hosted by Ronan Farrow. The in-depth roundtable discussion, moderated by Hasan Minhaj and recognizing the best of entertainment, documentaries and broadcast journalism, will air July 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year showcases award-winning programming that features diverse narratives tackling pressing social issues. The roundtable discussion intertwines thought-provoking conversations about race, the LGBTQ+ experience, the impact of the #MeToo movement, and journalistic integrity with footage from the 78th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony. Hasan Minhaj moderates an intimate discussion among fellow storytellers representing five of the 30 programs deemed as Stories That Matter by the prestigious Peabody Awards.

In addition to two-time Peabody Award-winner Minhaj, who was honored for Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as well as his previous recognition for Homecoming King, the candid conversation includes the powerful voices of participants who were selected for their groundbreaking and visionary work:

· Steven Canals, co-creator, executive producer and writer of FX's Pose.

· Paula Lavigne, ESPN investigative reporter for Spartan Silence: Crisis at Michigan State.

· Terence Nance, filmmaker and creator of HBO's Random Acts of Flyness.

· Tracy Heather Strain, director and writer of the PBS/WNET documentary Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart.

The program was produced by Den of Thieves, with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Chris Choun and Co-Executive Producer Jeff Roe.

Peabody is an organization dedicated to invigorating people through the power of stories. Founded in 1940, Peabody honors and extends conversation around stories that matter in broadcast and digital media through symposiums, screenings and an annual awards ceremony considered to be among the most prestigious in the industry. Peabody gives awards for news, entertainment, documentaries, children's programming, interactive programming and public service, which in turn encourage media to reach for and achieve the highest standards. Peabody is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. For more information, visit peabodyawards.com or follow @PeabodyAwards on Twitter.