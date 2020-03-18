Paul Schrader Voices Anger at Producers For Shutting Down Film Due to Actor Getting Coronavirus

Paul Schrader took to Facebook to voice his anger toward the producers of his new film for shutting down production after an actor contracted coronavirus.

"Production halted five days before wrap by my pussified producers because an LA day player had the corona virus," he wrote in a Facebook post. "Myself, I would have shot through hellfire rain to complete the film. I'm old and asthmatic, what better way to die than on the job?"

According to IndieWire, Schrader is the director of "The Card Counter" which has been filming in Biloxi, Mississippi with cast members Oscar Isaac, Willem Dafoe, and Tiffany Haddish. The movie was five days from finishing principal photography when a member of the cast tested positive for coronavirus.

Oscar Isaac plays a gambler and former soldier who sets out to help a young man seek revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.

