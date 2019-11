This week, actor Paul Rudd feels excited about Conan O'Brien's friend.

Paul and Conan sit down to talk about Paul's long-running "Mac and Me" gag on Conan, the urge to go out of bounds, showbiz muscle memory, and learning how to bartend. Later, Conan and his team respond to a listener voicemail about being scared.

