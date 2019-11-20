Paul Downs Colaizzo Will Direct PERFECT NANNY

Variety reports that Paul Downs Colaizzo will direct "The Perfect Nanny," a film adaptation of international French-language best seller "Chanson Douce."

Leila Slimani wrote the novel on which the movie is based.

The story follows Myriam, a lawyer who decides to return to work after having children. She and her husband think they've found the perfect nanny for their son and daughter. But as the couple and the nanny become more dependent on one another, jealousy, resentment and suspicions mount, shattering the idyllic tableau.

Colaizzo is known for directing "Brittany Runs a Marathon," a massive hit at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. He is also a playwright; his play "Really Really" had its world premiere at Signature Theatre.







