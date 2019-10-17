Paul Dano To Play The Riddler in THE BATMAN

Paul Dano will play The Riddler in the upcoming Batman film starring Robert Pattison, according to Deadline. This news comes after Jonah Hill and Warner Bros. backed away from talks for Hill to star as the film's villain. When the studio couldn't come to a deal with Hill, they turned to Dano.

Zoe Kravitz was also recently announced to joined the film, playing Catwoman opposite Pattinson's Batman.

The Matt Reeves-Dylan Clark produced movie will begin filming in London this January, and it will hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Dano recently starred on Broadway in True West opposite Ethan Hawke. Dano received an Emmy nomination for his role in Escape at Dannemora. He directed, co-wrote and produced the film Wildlife. Dano also starred in films such as Love and Mercy, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, There Will Be Blood, Youth and Okja.

Read the original article on Deadline.





