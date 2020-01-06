Patricia Arquette Will Star on SEVERANCE

Patricia Arquette Will Star on SEVERANCE

Variety reports that Patricia Arquette will star on "Severance," an upcoming drama at Apple TV.

Adam Scott will star alongside Arquette in the series.

The series is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott plays Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette plays Mark's boss.

Ben Stiller directs and executive produces the series.

Arquette took home a Golden Globe last night for "The Act." She's also known for her Emmy-winning role on "Medium" and for her Academy Award-winning performance in "Boyhood."

Read the original story on Variety.



