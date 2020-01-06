Variety reports that Patricia Arquette will star on "Severance," an upcoming drama at Apple TV.

Adam Scott will star alongside Arquette in the series.

The series is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott plays Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette plays Mark's boss.

Ben Stiller directs and executive produces the series.

Arquette took home a Golden Globe last night for "The Act." She's also known for her Emmy-winning role on "Medium" and for her Academy Award-winning performance in "Boyhood."

Read the original story on Variety.





