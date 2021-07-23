Patina Miller Will Receive 'Inspiration Award' at North Fork TV Festival

Tony Award winner Patina Miller has been named this year's Inspiration Award recipient at the North Fork TV Festival. A formal awards presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 4 at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, NY beginning at 7:45pm.

Those interested in attending can purchase a festival pass or a single-event ticket for $20, via the North Fork TV Festival website.

"The Inspiration Award is presented to someone who truly inspires and uplifts audiences, showcasing the power of hard work and determination," said Festival Founder Noah Doyle. "This year's recipient, Patina Miller, fully epitomizes this. We look forward to honoring her rise to fame from Broadway to her powerful and versatile performances in film and TV."

"I am so appreciative of the North Fork TV Festival for this incredible recognition," said Patina Miller. "This job I get to do is an absolute dream. If the work and the roles can continue to inspire even just a small group of people, I know that I'm doing something right."

The Inspiration Award honors a member of the New York television community. Because inspiration is about the future, the Inspiration Award honors the person who most inspires us to create an ever-brighter future for our global community. The winner's vision and work inspire buyers, sellers, and other creative professionals to do work that respects and grows the global marketplace for independent scripted TV. Miller joins previous recipient Aasif Mandvi as those recognized.

Currently, Patina Miller stars as 'Raquel 'Raq' Thomas' in POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN, the latest spinoff for Starz. Starz's tentpole POWER franchise is the most-watched show on premium cable with a dedicated and wide fanbase. Previously, Miller portrayed press coordinator Daisy Grant in the CBS hit drama series, "Madam Secretary," starring Tea Leoni, Bebe Neuwirth, and Tim Daly. She also starred as Charlotte Jenkins on the PBS Civil War-era drama, "Mercy Street," alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Josh Radnor; the show marked PBS' first original drama in more than a decade.

