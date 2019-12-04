Parker Young Joins THE UNITED STATES OF AL

Variety reports that actor Parker Young has joined "The United States of Al," an upcoming comedy from Chuck Lorre.

The series is about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (Kalyan), the Interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.

Young starred on "Imposters" on Bravo. He will also star on "Twenties."

Lorre is best known for creating "The Big Bang Theory" on CBS, where "The United States of Al" will be produced.

Read the original story on Variety.





