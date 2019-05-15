Paramount to Distribute DWIGHT IN SHINING ARMOR Internationally

Paramount Worldwide Television Licensing & Distribution and BYUtv today announced that the studio division has acquired international rights for BYUtv's original scripted adventure comedy series "Dwight In Shining Armor." It will be available for licensing to international broadcasters beginning at the LA Screenings this month.

The series takes place in a suburban town where Dwight, a 21st century teen, falls into an ancient, underground chamber and lands lip-to-lip with Gretta, a gothic princess who has been magically sleeping for a thousand years. Dwight's "kiss" awakens Gretta, her court magician, Baldric, as well as scores of medieval villains, and makes Dwight her de facto champion until her hordes of enemies are defeated.

"'Dwight In Shining Armor' is a terrific example of the kind of broadly appealing, original content that platforms around the world are looking for," said Dan Cohen, president of Worldwide Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, Paramount Pictures. "We are delighted to be working with BYUtv to bring this fun and fresh series to audiences around the globe."

The 10-episode first season of "Dwight in Shining Armor" premiered on BYUtv in March 2019, with a 10-episode second season announced to air on THE FAMILY entertainment network this fall.

"I can't think of a better partner than Paramount to help us share 'Dwight in Shining Armor' with the rest of the world," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "We are enormously proud of the show and can't wait to see international audiences embrace it like our viewers in the U.S. have since its premiere earlier this year."

Sloane Morgan Siegel (Amazon Studio's "Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street"), Caitlin Carmichael ("The Good Doctor") and Joel McCrary ("The Princess Diaries") star in this new series created by LeeAnne H. Adams and Brian J. Adams (Amazon Studio's "12 Princesses"). Co-starring are Danielle Bisutti ("God of War") and Evan Hofer ("Lethal Weapon").





