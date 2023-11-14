Paramount+ Presents ''Tis the Season for Streaming' Holiday Collection

The Paramount+ Holiday Collection “‘Tis the Season for Streaming,” returns with twice as many seasonal movies and beloved specials for the whole household.

With more than 20 expertly curated carousels, Paramount+ will make the season bright with a sleigh load of holiday programming, including the live stream of CBS events, such as the National Christmas Tree Lighting**, The 25th Annual A Home for the Holidays**, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash** and more.

Paramount+ also will make kids’ holiday wishes come true with the streaming premiere of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (November 14) and BABY SHARK’S BIG MOVIE (December 8), an original fin-tastic movie musical from Nickelodeon.

This year’s festive selection features gifts for everyone with new and returning entertainment, including the following:

Season’s Greetings: Christmas classics and best-of hits for the holidays, including A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas (December 1), Bad Santa, Bad Santa 2, RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular, Scrooged, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All! and more

Celebrate with CBS**: Special holiday programming from CBS coming to Paramount+, including THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT Christmas Week (Week of December 4), BIG BROTHER Reindeer Games (December 12), NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING (December 15), The 25th Annual A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (December 22) and more

Under the Mistletoe: Feel-good holiday romances to snuggle up to, including Christmas Cupid (December 1), Bridget Jones’s Diary, Last Holiday, 12 Dates of Christmas, Home for the Holidays*, A Christmas Proposal and more

Laughing All the Way: Jolly holiday fun with films that include Deck The Halls (December 1), Ernest Saves Christmas (December 1), Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist, Mean Girls, A Clüsterfünke Christmas, Daddy’s Home 2 and more

Falalala Family Fun: Beloved seasonal classics for family movie night, including SpongeBob’s Twas The Night Before Spongemas special (December 1), THE LOUD HOUSE Thanksgiving Special (November 15), Rise of the Guardians (December 1), A Boy Named Charlie Brown and more

Christmas with the Cranes: A new carousel featuring holiday episodes from both the original and new Paramount+ original series FRASIER, as well as Cheers

Merry Nickmas: Holiday episodes from family-friendly franchises, including Rugrats ("Rugrats Chanukah"), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ("It's a SpongeBob Christmas!"), Avatar: The Last Airbender ("Winter Solstice,” Parts 1 & 2”), Hey Arnold, THE LOUD HOUSE ("11 Louds A Leapin") and more

Movies for Snow Days & Winter Nights: Cozy classics for the whole family to enjoy together, including Bend It Like Beckham* (December 1), JOYFUL NOISE (December 1), The Wiz*, School Of Rock, Scooby-Doo, Hugo, Instant Family, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and more

Nick Jr. Nickmas: Holiday fun for the smallest members of the household, including special episodes from PEPPA PIG ("Chinese New Year” / “The Panda Twins"), DORA THE EXPLORER ("Dora's Christmas Carol Adventure"), Blue’s Clues (A Blue's Clues Festival of Lights), PAW PATROL ("Pups Save a Bah Humdinger!") and more

Ha Ha Holiday Episodes: Comedic relief from fan-favorite series, such as Ghosts (“The Christmas Spirit,” Parts 1 & 2), Everybody Hates Chris ("Everybody Hates Kwanzaa"), Beavis and Butt-head ("Huh-Huh-Humbug” / “It's a Miserable Life”) and more

Paramount+ is also home to CBS Sports’ marquee matchups this holiday season, streaming some of the biggest games, including the NFL ON CBS on Thanksgiving Day featuring the Washington Commanders at the DALLAS Cowboys. NFL ON CBS action also takes center stage on Christmas Eve with a live local market game, and on Christmas Day when Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders, streaming live on Paramount+.