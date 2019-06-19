Paramount Network Renews YELLOWSTONE for Season Three

Paramount Network has ordered a 10-episode third season of its flagship drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner, according to Deadline. Paramount also announced that Josh Holloway is the show for a major recurring role in Season 3.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. The series was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Holloway will play Roarke Carter, a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Holloway is best known for starring as James 'Sawyer' Ford' in hit ABC drama Lost,. He executive produced and starred as Will Bowman on USA's sci-fi drama Colony. Holloway also produced and starred in CBS' action drama Intelligence.

Read the original article on Deadline.





