Paramount Network Dedicates December to the Troops with HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Programming

Article Pixel Dec. 4, 2019  
Paramount Network Dedicates December to the Troops with HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Programming

December 4, 2019 - Paramount Network announced today it will honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces with a dedicated "Home for the Holidays" programming event, in partnership with the USO. "Home for the Holidays" will include a series of interstitial interviews with recently discharged Veterans discussing their experiences in active service, what it means to be back home, USO support, and the value of movies for comfort and morale while deployed. Watch the trailer below.


The interstitials will introduce and complement movie marathons, special programming, and other scheduled programming throughout December, including Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops on Friday, December 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Replay Lincoln Park Hosts A VERY HARRY CHRISTMAS Pop-Up
  • See Who Will Guest on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week
  • IHEARTCOMIX Presents 'LA Gives Back' Holiday Benefit
  • Daniel Caesar Shares New Music Video For 'Cyanide Remix'
  • Joe Henry's 'The Gospel According to Water' Out Now
  • Issa Rae Will Write, Produce, and Star In PERFECT STRANGERS