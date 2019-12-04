Paramount Network Dedicates December to the Troops with HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Programming

December 4, 2019 - Paramount Network announced today it will honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces with a dedicated "Home for the Holidays" programming event, in partnership with the USO. "Home for the Holidays" will include a series of interstitial interviews with recently discharged Veterans discussing their experiences in active service, what it means to be back home, USO support, and the value of movies for comfort and morale while deployed. Watch the trailer below.



The interstitials will introduce and complement movie marathons, special programming, and other scheduled programming throughout December, including Bellator and the USO Present: Salute the Troops on Friday, December 20 at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT.

Watch the trailer here:





